JSU Athletics: Washaun Ealey suspended for home opener

From the JSU Athletics department:

Jacksonville State head football coach Jack Crowe announced today that Washaun Ealey has been suspended for Saturday's game against Chattanooga for violation of team rules.

"We have certain expectations and standards that apply to all our student-athletes and when they do not abide by those, there are consequences," Crowe said. "As a result, I have suspended Washaun Ealey for this week's game against Chattanooga."

Ealey started last week's season opener at Arkansas and finished with nine yards on four carries. He was a First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick a year ago after rushing for 1,082 yards on 178 carries.

Ealey will continue to participate in all other team activities.

Crowe said that freshman Troymaine Pope will move up the depth chart and is expected to earn his first career start on Saturday against the Mocs.

Pope led the Gamecocks with 65 rushing yards last week vs Arkansas and scored his first career touchdown on a 19 yard reception to tie the game at 7-7 vs the Razorbacks early in the first quarter.

