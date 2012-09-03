Saban: 'Plenty of room for us to make progress'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said Monday despite the Crimson Tide's convincing victory over Michigan on Saturday night, the team has plenty of things to improve on.



Saban spoke Monday morning to reporters in Tuscaloosa for his weekly news conference.



"What's different? Nothing," Saban said. "We're still young, we're still experienced, we've still got things to work on."



Alabama (#2, 1-0) defeated Michigan (#8, 0-1) 41-14 Saturday night at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Crimson Tide had a 31-7 lead at halftime. Saban said Monday despite the success, the team needs to focus on things they need to do to "correct the deficits we have."



"That's going to be important to how well we do," Saban said. "It's all about the progress you make through the season, and there's plenty of room for us to make progress."



Saban said the team did a good job of executing the game plan, but said there's plenty of room for improvement.



"We had some guys that did some really good things in this game, but we also have areas of the team that we need to focus on improving."



Alabama will host Western Kentucky on Saturday. Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is at 2:30 p.m. CDT and will be televised on the SEC Network.



