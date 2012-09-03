"Drive sober" campaign continues through Labor Day

Alabama state troopers are on the roadways this holiday weekend making sure drivers are sober behind the wheel.

It may be Labor Day, but law enforcement officials are among those who are working today. They're on the roadways ensuring public safety during the holiday weekend.

As part of their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, state troopers have a message for motorists: If your Labor Day involves alcohol, don't get behind the wheel of a car.

"We expect people to be out there having a good time, we just want you to have those good times in a particular, designated area," Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville said.

"Don't get on the road and drive. If you do have something to [drink], please allow someone to drive for you."

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasts through today.

