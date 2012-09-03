Tuscaloosa County schools in session on Labor Day

MES principal David Scott says 100 students were absent from class today. The school has a normal attendance of 430. Source: WBRC video

Even though it's Labor Day, Tuscaloosa County schools are in session today.

The school board voted to have class on Labor Day When the Alabama legislature pushed back the school start date to Aug. 20.



A lot of parents are not happy about kids having to go to school today, but school leaders say they didn't have a choice. They had to cut out some holidays and weather make up days in order to get all of the instructional time into the school year.

At Matthews Elementary School, it was business as usual this morning, except for a lot of absences. Principal David Scott says he isn't sure if families were out of town or if parents chose to keep their children home today.

"We've had low attendance. We have about 430 students and we have about 100 out today but other than that we've been running as normal," Scott said.

Schools get funding based on attendance during the first few weeks of school. It's unclear if attendance today will factor into the Tuscaloosa County Schools' funding.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.