Unclassified death becomes homicide investigation in Birmingham

Police officers rope off the scene where a man's body was found.

Officers are investigating the homicide of a man found in north Birmingham Monday morning.

An elderly man was found deceased around 10:49 a.m. at 11th Avenue North and 14th Street North.

A citizen flagged down a North Precinct officer Monday morning to report an unresponsive person lying beneath a tree outside in a non-residential area. Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.



Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police said the weather made it difficult to determine the cause of the man's death, but "evidence collected has prompted detectives to investigate this incident as a homicide."

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Birmingham Police Departments' Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.



