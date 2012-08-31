Alabama and Auburn cupcakes

as prepared by the editors of Southern Living Magazine on Tide and Tigers Today

September 1, 2012



Vanilla Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

makes: 22 servings | hands-on time: 20 min. | total time: 1 hr., 25 min., including frosting

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

23⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

11⁄2 tsp. baking powder

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

22 paper baking cups

Cream Cheese Frosting

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy; gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Add vanilla; beat until blended.

2. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. (Batter will be thick.)

3. Place 22 paper baking cups in 2 (12-cup) muffin pans; spoon ¼ cup batter into each cup.

4. Bake at 350° for 18 to 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 45 minutes). Pipe or spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cupcakes.

ALABAMA: THE ALABAMA LANE CAKE

inspiration (the iconic southern cake):

Stir 3⁄4 cup chopped toasted pecans, 3⁄4 cup sweetened fl aked coconut, 1⁄2 cup chopped golden raisins, and 1 tsp. orange zest into frosting. Garnish with maraschino cherries with stems.

AUBURN: THE LEMONADE STAND

inspiration (toomer's Corner):

Stir 2 tsp. lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, and desired amount of yellow food coloring paste into frosting. Garnish with mini straws, lemon slices, and fresh mint sprigs.

