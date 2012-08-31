Fred Hunter explores the ropes course, zip lines and tree-top challenges of Camp Butter and Egg in Troy.

Are you ready for a high wire walk? How about climbing nets in the tree tops, or zipping from those tree tops to the forest floor?

There's a place you can do just that near Troy: Camp Butter and Egg.

The camp, run by Susan and Ron Pierce, boasts of having the longest double zip line in the state. If you like to walk through the trees or overcome obstacle course challenges, this is the place for you. They have team building programs for corporate groups, church groups and teams.

Tonight, Fred Hunter shows us what makes "Camp Butter and Egg" Absolutely Alabama.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from Fred in our slideshow Absolutely Alabama: Camp Butter and Egg.

Contact info for Camp Butter and Egg:

www.campbutterandegg.com

(334) 670-9954

2127 Butter & Egg Road

Troy, Alabama

