Two more arrested over Anniston city shop surveillance video

Anniston Police have arrested two more people in the case involving the most recent arrest of Council Member Ben Little.

Police say they've charged Ronald Heining, 53, and his son Tyler Heining, 25, with bribing a witness and witness intimidation.

Unlike the charge that got Little in trouble July 30—violating the city's council manager act, a misdemeanor—the father and son Heinings are charged with felonies.

Police Chief Layton McGrady says the witness who was the victim in these charges was also witness against Little in his case. Little was accused of overstepping his authority by demanding public works employees turn over surveillance video that purportedly showed a pickup truck backing up to take a trailer. The video was shot at night, after work hours at the city shop where two trailers had been reported missing.

McGrady says Heining runs a paper supply business that got a lot of money from the city until Bob Dean took over as Anniston's public works director, and began submitting all paper purchases by state bid. Heining's cell phone was confiscated by the sheriff's office amid reports Heining had been seen on Dean's property taking pictures with it.

