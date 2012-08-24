Casting Call information for Robin Givens' play

Actress Robin Givens will hold a casting call this Saturday and Sunday for a production of the play titled Joy in the Morning.

The Miles College Division of Humanities will produce the play in December. It was written by Robin Givens, her mother Ruth Givens and her son Buddy Givens. She says it is a "spiritual memoir" and is about "coming home to oneself."

The casting call will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Pearson Hall in the Woods Auditorium at Miles College.

A variety of ages and types of characters are needed. Attendees should have prepared material if possible. For more information, call 205-929-1052.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.