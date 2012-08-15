FOX6 Sideline app released

FOX6 Sideline has been bringing you the best Friday night high school football TV coverage in the state of Alabama for more than two decades! Now, in its 24th season, you can get that same coverage and more on your iPhone and Android device.



The FOX6 Sideline app lets you follow all of the scores for games across the state from Week 1 to the Playoff Finals. iPhone users can also use the app to submit scores directly to the FOX6 Sports team and watch Sideline LIVE inside the app as well.



Be sure to set your Favorite Teams so those teams' results will appear at the top of the scores list each week. And, as the season goes on, use the Teams view to see the entire season's worth of game history for a team to know who they've played and their record thus far.



Download the FOX6 Sideline app today, submit your scores, and then watch FOX6 Sideline each Friday night during high school football season starting at 10:08 p.m.



The entire FOX6 Sports team is On Your Side!

The app is available for iOS (iPhone and iPod Touch) users and Android users. To download and install the free app, search "Sideline" in the App Store, Google Play (former known as Android Market) or follow the links below:





LINK: iOS App Store



LINK: Google Play



For more information on all of the apps we offer, visit www.myfoxal.com/apps on your computer.



Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

