Eblen to forgo his senior season with Alabama men's basketball

The University of Alabama Athletics Association announced today that University of Alabama guard Ben Eblen will not play basketball for his senior season. He made the announcement witth head coach Anthony Grant Wednesday.

Eblen, who is from Isle of Palms, S.C., is scheduled to graduate in December 2012 with a degree in consumer affairs. The 6-0, 191-pound point guard has appeared in 92 games over the past three seasons and averaged 8.2 minutes per game.

"I want to thank the basketball program, the University, the Tuscaloosa community and my teammates for the best three years of my life," Eblen said. "The relationships and memories created in Tuscaloosa will last a lifetime. Representing the University of Alabama has been a privilege I'm thankful for and I'm eager to receive my degree and begin the next chapter in my life."

"We appreciate everything Ben has brought to our program over the last three years and wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors," Grant said.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.