Authorities seize 75 cats from Pinson home

Some young felines relax at animal control with a full bowl of food and a warm blanket. Source: WBRC video

Several young cats hang out at animal control while they get good food and medical care. Source: WBRC video

One of the 75 cats takes a break in the arms of an animal control employee. Source: Christy Hutchings

Authorities found a huge feline surprise when they responded to call of a roof collapse a Pinson home over the weekend.

When they arrived, they not only found that the roof of a mobile home had collapsed, but approximately 75 cats, some in poor health.

The owner agreed to turn over the animals Birmingham Jefferson County Animal Control officials.

"What we're trying to do today is separate them by age and level of illness. Any time you have that many cats together, you end up with respiratory infections, you have ear mites, we have fleas, intestinal parasites, so what I'm trying to do is find the best place for these cats," Dr. Nicole Metcalf said.

The kittens and adult cats will be cared for until they can be placed in shelter and adopted out.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.