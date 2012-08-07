IRS: 6 social media tools for free tax information

The IRS offers tax tips on their YouTube channel. Videos are available in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Looking for tax information or help? The IRS is using different social media platforms to share tax tips and information on tax changes, initiatives, products and services. Here's a list of the six social media tools the IRS uses:

1. IRS2Go 2.0 IRS's smartphone application allows you to check your refund status, get tax updates and follow the IRS via Twitter. IRS2Go 2.0 is available in the Apple App store for iPhone or iPod touch devices and in the GooglePlay store for Android devices.

2. YouTube IRSvideos YouTube Channel offers short, informative clips on various tax-related topics. The videos are available in English, American Sign Language and Spanish.

3. Twitter IRS tweets include tax-related announcements, news for tax professionals and updates for job seekers. Follow us @IRSnews.

4. Facebook IRS has Facebook pages that post tax information for individuals, tax professionals, and for those needing help resolving long-standing tax issues with the IRS. See these three pages for more: Internal Revenue Service, Tax Professionals, Taxpayer Advocate

5. Audio files for Podcasts These short audio recordings provide information on tax-related topics -- one per podcast. The audio files (along with transcripts) are available on iTunes or through the Multimedia Center on IRS.gov.

6. Widgets These tools, which can be placed on websites, blogs or social media networks, direct people to visit IRS.gov for information. The widgets feature the latest tax initiatives and programs and can be found on Marketing Express, the marketing site that allows IRS partners and tax preparers to customize their IRS communications products.

As a reminder, the IRS uses these tools to share information with you. Do not post any personal information on social media sites, especially your Social Security number or other confidential information. The IRS will not be able to answer personal tax or account questions on any of these platforms.

For more about IRS's social media tools, visit IRS.gov and click on "Social Media."