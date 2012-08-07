Barons win on Williams' walk-off hit

Birmingham, AL — The Birmingham Barons continued their recent string of exciting finishes Monday night with a walk-off win against the Mobile Baybears by a score of 4-3 in front 1,217 fans at Regions Park.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the ninth, outfielder Justin Greene sent a line drive double to center field, his third hit of the night. He would advance to third on a sacrifice bunt by Luis Sierra before scoring on a Kenny Williams Jr. drive to the wall in right field, officially ruled a single. For the third time during the Barons' ten-game homestand, a mob scene ensued as Williams Jr. was mobbed by his delirious teammates.

The Barons jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Carlos Sanchez in the first. With the hit, Sanchez has hit safely in 15-of-16 games since his promotion to the Barons from Class A Winston-Salem.

The BayBears would come back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a Ryan Strieby sacrifice fly and an RBI single by David Nick. Both runs came against starter Jacob Petricka who was hit in the foot by line drives in consecutive at-bats in the inning but stayed on to throw 6.0 solid innings on the night. Mobile would tack on another run in the sixth on another RBI base hit by Nick, pushing the lead to 3-1.

The Barons would come back to tie the game late starting in the seventh when Greene stretched a sure single into a double and scored on a double by Williams Jr. Andy Wilkins would then tie the game with a two out double to the wall in left an inning later. The left fielder Brett Clevlen had a chance to catch the ball but had it drop out of his glove after colliding with the wall, all of which set up Williams Jr.'s heroics in the ninth.

The win went to reliever Santos Rodriguez (1-4, 3.05) who held the BayBears scoreless in the ninth. The loss went to Bo Schultz (1-3, 2.77) who allowed two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings.

With the win, the Barons improved to 52-61 and 22-22 in the second half while Mobile fell to 57-57 and 17-27 in the second half. The win gave the Barons their second-straight series victory after taking 3-of-5 against the Jackson Generals. They will look to take 4-of-5 games against the BayBears tomorrow night as RHP Nick McCully (1-1, 5.73) takes the hill against LHP David Holmberg (2-4, 4.63). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

