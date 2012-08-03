Auburn Tigers take part in second football practice

From Auburn University:



AUBURN -- The Auburn Tigers worked out Thursday afternoon, undergoing their second practice of the 2012 preseason at the Auburn Athletics Complex Practice Field.

"I was really pleased with today's practice," said Coach Gene Chizik. "I really feel like the energy level was still really high. There's a lot of learning going on. There's a lot of pressure being put on these guys to learn quickly, particularly the young guys. Overall, it was a very good, really energetic day. I felt like we were very focused. We're still making a lot of mistakes, and we were obviously on top of that, but overall, I'm very pleased.

"Today was a great learning day, going back and looking at last night trying to get some things corrected, then adding some new stuff today. There are a lot of moving parts for these guys right now. I feel like we've had two days of productive work."

The two-hour practice in shorts had the Tigers dodging threatening skies, moving between the outdoor fields and the indoor practice surface.

"We went in some yesterday, and we're trying to balance it out," Chizik said. "Obviously we have to get used to the heat with our pads on, so we did the opposite yesterday. We went outside first and then came inside. We're just trying to figure out the best mix for our guys in terms of keeping healthy, and the heat is an issue. We're just trying to be smart about how we practice.

"Tomorrow's a day when we can go in shells, so we'll have shoulder pads and helmets on. That'll tell us a little bit more, particularly with the young guys. You can do a little bit more when you have protective gear on. Obviously we can't go live tackling, but you can do a little bit more, get a little more physical with some stuff on both sides of the ball, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. The next two days will be shells, and in the progression, that will be valuable for us in terms of evaluating guys. We'll see where they are when the pads come on. That'll be two very important days of evaluation for us."



In the USA Today Preseason Top 25 Poll released earlier Thursday, Auburn was ranked No. 25, one of seven SEC teams listed in the Top 25.

Auburn returns to the practice field Friday afternoon. The Tigers open the season Saturday, September 1, facing Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta's Georgia Dome.