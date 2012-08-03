Nick's Kids campaign presents $415,000 to charity

From the University of Alabama:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The sixth annual Nick's Kids Luncheon was held Thursday in The North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium where checks were presented to several local and state charities. Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, over $2.5 million has been distributed to numerous charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas. This year's total in terms of funds generated through Nick's Kids initiatives was just over $415,000.

"This is the happiest day of the year for me," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "There are a lot of people that contribute to the success of this organization, which is ultimately to help young people. Nick's Kids is not really about me. It's about the legacy of my father, who started an organization to help young people way back when I was nine or 10 years old. My mother and my family always encouraged us to continue that legacy. That is why we do what we do."

The money is raised through the annual Nick's Kids Golf Tournament, speaking engagements by Nick and Terry Saban, as well as individual donations. For the past two years, the Sabans have also assisted in raising money for various areas affected by the tornado that hit Alabama on April 27, 2011 as well as creating the 14 for 14 Home Building Project with Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa.

"We appreciate all of the people that dedicate their lives to helping the children in the organizations that we give to," added Saban. "They give their life, their time and their service to try and help young people, and that is really important. The purpose of this organization is to help people in need in this community. This is the most uplifting, positive day of the year for me because it's what we give, not what we get."

Joining the Sabans at the luncheon were student-athletes Quinton Dial, Barrett Jones, AJ McCarron, Dee Milliner, Blake Sims and Carson Tinker, who were on hand to take pictures with the kids and sign autographs.

In addition to their work with Nick's Kids, the Sabans have also been generous in terms of their personal donation to the University of Alabama for scholarships. In June of 2008, Nick and Terry made a $1 million pledge to the University for first-generation scholarships.