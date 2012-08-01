West Ala. counties under severe thunderstorm watch

Several counties in west Alabama are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. The watch includes Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties. The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lauderdale County until 5:45 p.m.

Around 4 p.m, storms were tracking southeast toward Marion County, including Shotsville and Hamilton.

"The atmosphere is hot, humid, and unstable across Alabama this afternoon, and we are still a NW flow pattern aloft that is conducive to outbreaks of thunderstorms," Dr. Tim Coleman posted on the Fox 6 weather blog.

Dr. Coleman says these storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, intense lightning, and hail. He says the storms could affect more than just the western Alabama counties, so everyone should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms this evening.

