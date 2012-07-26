White Sox sign two players from Regions Field tryout

From the Birmingham Barons Media Relations:

Birmingham, AL — On July 16th the Chicago White Sox held an open tryout at Regions Park, home of the Birmingham Barons. Former Samford University baseball player Michael Gunter and Clemson University pitcher David Haselden were both signed to professional contracts following the tryout and assigned to the Advanced Rookie Level Bristol White Sox.

Gunter, 22, went 1-2 with a 2.18 ERA for Samford during the 2012 season, striking out 43 and walking 13 in 33.0 innings pitched. He was instrumental in the team's run to the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round where they were defeated by the Florida State Seminoles. A native of Trussville, AL, Gunter posted a career record of 3-3 in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Haselden posted a career record of 15-7 with a 3.39 ERA over 72 appearances (12 starts) spanning 183.0 innings in his Tiger career while compiling 127 strikeouts and 48 walks. His 2.36 walks-per-nine-innings pitched is 10th-best in Clemson history. Haselden was a two-time All-ACC Academic selection while majoring in mechanical engineering.

