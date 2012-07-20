Demolition begins at Phil Campbell High School

Demolition has begun at Phil Campbell High School, a school in Franklin County heavily damaged in the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak.
The original plan was to repair the damage to the school, but a survey found nothing could be salvaged.
The superintendent says students could be in portables trailers for another two years while the school is being rebuilt.
Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.
An upper-level low continues to fire off thunderstorms over Alabama - the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening will impact areas south of I-20.More >>
An upper-level low continues to fire off thunderstorms over Alabama - the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening will impact areas south of I-20.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting.More >>
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>
An increased chance for showers and storms will continue through the day across Central Alabama.More >>
An increased chance for showers and storms will continue through the day across Central Alabama.More >>