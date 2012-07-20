Demolition begins at Phil Campbell High School - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Demolition begins at Phil Campbell High School

Demolition has begun at Phil Campbell High School, a school in Franklin County heavily damaged in the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak.

The original plan was to repair the damage to the school, but a survey found nothing could be salvaged.

The superintendent says students could be in portables trailers for another two years while the school is being rebuilt.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly