Burglars hit home of Gate City hit-and-run victim's mom

Police say burglars entered the home of Tanisha Glenn by removing the air conditioning unit from her window. Source: Karen Church.

The home of a mother who lost her 4-year-old son in a hit-and-run in Gate City on Saturday was burglarized early Monday morning. Burglars apparently entered Tanisha Glenn's home through a window air conditioning unit and stole televisions and air conditioners from the apartment.

Glenn's son Deonte Mixon was killed in a hit-and-run following a shooting at the Gate City Day celebration held Saturday, July 14. Witnesses say Deonte was hit by a black pickup truck as he ran across the street after the bullets started flying. During the shooting, a two-year-old was shot in the leg, and another child and two women were grazed by bullets.

Sunday night, gunfire erupted again at Glenn's apartment complex in Gate City. Glenn, who is pregnant, and her six-month-old daughter spent the night somewhere else and were not at home at the time of the robbery early Monday morning. They came home to find their home had been broken into, and the airconditioners and several electronics were gone. Around 14 shell casings were discovered in the back yard of the apartment on Monday and handed over to authorities to be processed.



Community members gathered near a memorial for Deonte around noon on Monday for a rally to stop the violence. Residents of the apartment complex say they believe the gunfire that erupted Saturday night was gang-related.



Police are still searching for the driver of the black pickup truck that is suspected of hitting Deonte Mixon. If you have any information, contact Birmingham police.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

