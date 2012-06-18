Ala. GOP drops candidate from ballot after his arrest

The Alabama GOP has dropped a local candidate from the ballot after he was recently arrested for enticing a minor.

Chuck Hunter was arrested by Hoover Police and charged with enticing a minor for sex and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

The Republican Party's candidate selection committee took action against Hunter, who was the party's nominee for a circuit judgeship in Jefferson County. Hunter, who is also an attorney, was running against incumbent Houston Brown.

The party has until mid-July to select a replacement for Hunter.

