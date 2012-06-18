Man arrested on rape, domestic violence charges in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa officers have arrested a suspected rapist after his alleged victim walked to the West Precinct for help.

On Saturday, June 16, a 23-year-old woman flagged down an officer told him she was raped at a home in the 2800 block of Short 20th St. The woman told officials 48-year-old Mitchell Hines attacked her. The alleged victim said Hines came to her home around 3:30 a.m. where he beat and then raped her. She contacted police after Hines left.

Hines was later arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and interference with domestic violence emergency call. Hines is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $99,000 in bonds.

