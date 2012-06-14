Support for Josh Wetzel

FOX6 News has followed the story of Josh Wetzel, a Glencoe native, who was serving in Afghanistan when he was injured by a roadside bomb. Both of his legs had to be amputated and his neck and several fingers were fractured.

The "Josh Wetzel Fund" has been set up at the Glencoe branch of Regions Bank to help to help Josh's wife, mother and father with traveling and other out-of-pocket expenses.

According to the website prayersforjoshwetzel.com, a place where people can donate online via PayPal, once the family's needs have been met, they'll give any excess money to the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps injured soldiers and their families.

To send money to the fund by mail, the address is: Josh Wetzel Fund, Regions Bank, 510 West Main Street, Glencoe, AL 35905. People can give to the Josh Wetzel Fund at any Regions bank by saying it's set up at the Glencoe branch.

Cornerstone Graphics and Apparel of east Gadsden designed a t-shirt in Wetzel's honor, with proceeds going to help his family as they adjust to life with a new set of needs. You can purchase the t-shirt for $15 (includes shipping). Visit http://www.etsy.com/shop/Nbmoon4au to order.

In addition, Candice Lawhorn of Alabaster is planning an online candle party that will also benefit Wetzel. You can learn more about her fundraiser at https://candicelawhorn.scentsy.us/Scentsy/Home. Look on the left side of the page for the party that is labeled "Josh Wetzel."

Click here to read more about Wetzel, his family, and how the community is coming together to help him through this time.

