Background on Auburn shooting victims

Former Auburn football players Edward Christian and Ladarious Phillips were killed in the shooting. Current lineman Eric Mack was released from the hospital Sunday.

Three young men were killed and another three injured in a shooting at the University Heights apartment complex late Saturday night.

Ladarious Phillips, 20, and Edward Christian, 20, are among the deceased victims and Eric Mack, 20 was shot in the hip but released from the hospital. Phillips and Christian were former Auburn football players and Mack is still on the roster.

Lineman Ed Christian was reportedly playing the part of peacemaker. He was found dead by police at the front of the apartment clubhouse. Christian was a beast of a man out of Valdosta, Georgia. He developed back issues and gave up the sport when injuries proved to be too painful. He was majoring in journalism.

Mack is from South Carolina was a four-star recruit in high school.

Fullback Ladarious Phillips was known as a big teddy bear who had planned on enrolling at Jacksonville State University. He was pronounced dead at the East Alabama Medical Center.

FOX6 News was in Roanoke, Alabama today to visit with Handley High School Coach Mike Battles. Coach Battles says that Phillips was one of his best players ever.

He played defensive line and running back at Handley where he ran for nearly 3,000 yards in his high school career.

At Auburn, Phillips grew a bit upset with lack of playing time and decided he needed a change. He had planned on enrolling at Jacksonville State in the next few weeks.

Coach Battles thinks a lot like many folks in the community.

"How can such a young life, such a good kid, be gone, simply by being in the wrong place at the wrong time?" he said to FOX6 Monday.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.