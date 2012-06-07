Glasson, Forsman share round one lead at the Regions Tradition

Bill Glasson and Dan Forsman both ended the first round of the Regions Tradition with a 6-under-par 66.

Glasson played in the first pairing of the morning with Fulton Allem and held the lead until late afternoon when Forsman matched him. Forsman finished his round with four consecutive birdies on holes 11-14 and only one bogey.

Glasson's key to success Thursday was his putting. He managed to one-putt 12 of his 18 holes, including seven of the final nine. He entered the round today ranked 50th on the Champions Tour in Putts per Round.

Fred Funk takes third with only one stroke behind. Funk, who has won this tournament twice (2008, 2010) shot a 5-under-par 67.

The three top players today are keeping it in the family as they use their sons, Max, Tommy and Taylor respectively, as caddies.

Glasson, Funk and Larry Mize were the only three players to post a bogey-free round.

