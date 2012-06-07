Bama fans congratulate softball team on national championship win

Bama fans have yet another national championship win to celebrate this year with the women's softball team's 5-4 victory over Oklahoma. The win is the first softball title for the university and for the SEC.

For the 2011-2012 academic year, Alabama took home a total of four national championships. Those wins were claimed in football, women's golf, gymnastics and most recently, women's softball.

Thursday, Bama fans lined up at the airport, ready to congratulate the UA women's softball team on their major win. The team was expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa around noon.

