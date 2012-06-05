Alabama loses championship series opener at college world series

From the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

OKLAHOMA CITY – The second seed Alabama softball team dropped the first game of the Women's College World Series championship finals to number four seed Oklahoma by the score of 4-1, Monday night at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. The loss is the first of the postseason for the Tide and moves its overall record to 58-8.

Sophomore Jackie Traina suffered her first loss since May 4, as she gave up four runs - two earned - while striking out six batters. Traina falls to 40-3 on the season. USA Softball Player of the Year Keilani Ricketts improved to 37-7 on the year, as she struck out 12 batters.

OU outhit Alabama, 11-5. Senior Jennifer Fenton managed two hits for the Crimson Tide, while senior Kendall Dawson drove in the lone run for Alabama.

Alabama was able to open the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Traina led off with a walk and moved to second when senior Cassie Reilly-Boccia was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch by Ricketts, and Traina was able to score on a sacrifice fly by Dawson to right field, giving Alabama the 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma managed to answer back with two runs in the top of fifth and sixth innings to grab a 4-1 lead, but Alabama tried to mount a rally in the bottom of the sixth innings. Dawson hit a two out single and advanced to second when junior Courtney Conley reached on an error, but a Ricketts strikeout ended the Crimson Tide threat.

Game two of the championship series is set for June 5, at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2. The ‘if necessary' game is scheduled for June 6, at 7 p.m., and will air on ESPN.