Crimson Tide to Play at Cincinnati in SEC-Big East Challenge

From the University of Alabama Athletics Communications:

Tuscaloosa -- The University of Alabama men's basketball team will face Cincinnati in the 2012 edition of the SEC/Big East Challenge, the two conferences and ESPN announced Friday.

The Crimson Tide will face the Bearcats in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. The time and ESPN Network will be determined at a later date.

The Tide and the Bearcats have met twice before on the hardwood with each team winning once. The last meeting resulted in a 77-74 overtime loss on Dec. 22, 2000, in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic. The only other meeting was a 83-64 Alabama win on Nov. 28, 1983, in Tuscaloosa.

Cincinnati enters the 2012-13 season after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and posting a 26-11 record. The Crimson Tide is fresh off an NCAA appearance of its own after going 21-12 in 2011-12.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 12 games of the three-day event.

This is the sixth year that the SEC and Big East have played each other as a part of an in-season event. Previously known as the SEC/Big East Invitational, the first four years of the event (2007-10) featured four matchups between the two conferences from two neutral sites. The 12-team event was titled the Big East/SEC Challenge in 2011.