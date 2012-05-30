17 veterans assistance offices closing in Alabama

By BOB JOHNSON

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - (AP) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is closing 17 veterans' service offices around the state. This means veterans in some counties will have to travel to get assistance in receiving benefits or help with other issues.

The offices are being closed because of severe funding cuts to agencies funded by the state General Fund budget.

Spokesman for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Robert Horton, says no employees will lose jobs because of the offices being closed. Manpower will be consolidated in the offices remaining open.

The offices will be closed effective June 1. In several counties with more than one office, the department will close one office, but will keep another office open.

Alabama Veterans Affairs Commissioner Clyde Marsh says the closings were necessary because of the projected budget shortfall.

The following veterans service offices are closing: Baldwin County office in Bay Minette; Chambers County office in Lanett; Cherokee County office in Centre; Chilton County office in Clanton; Clay County office in Ashland; Colbert County office in Tuscumbia; Crenshaw County office in Luverne; Hale County office in Greensboro; Henry County office in Abbeville; Lawrence County office Moulton; Perry County office in Marion; Sumter County office in Livingston; Tallapoosa County office in Dadevillle; Talladega County office in Sylacauga; Washington County office in Chatom; Wilcox County office in Camden; Winston County office in Double Springs.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.