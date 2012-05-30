Stars blast Barons, 9-5

Birmingham, AL — The Birmingham Barons allowed a season-high three home runs Tuesday night, falling 9-5 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of 3,232 fans at Regions Park.

Two of the suns three long balls came in the first as Nick Buss led off the game with a solo shot and Kyle Russell followed later in the inning with a three-run shot to give the Lookouts a 3-0 lead.

Jared Mitchell would get a run back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run, his fourth of the season. The hit extended Mitchell's streak of reaching base to ten consecutive plate appearances.

In deficit would grow to 7-1 in the second and 9-2 in the fourth as starter Cameron Bayne (4-4, 6.00) allowed nine runs on ten hits in 3.1 innings. Relievers Nevin Griffith and Henry Mabee held the Lookouts scoreless the rest of the way but the Barons were never able to mount a serious comeback, falling to 24-28 on the year.

Seth Loman connected for his team-leading sixth home run in the fourth to bring the Barons within four runs at 9-5.

The Barons will look to rebound tomorrow afternoon during the 17th annual Rickwood Classic. RHP Nestor Molina (3-4, 5.07) will take take the hill for the Barons against RHP Chris Withrow (1-1, 5.52). First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 PM CDT.