Barons lose their fifth straight on Wednesday night

The Birmingham Barons dropped their fifth-straight game Wednesday night, falling 4-2 to the Huntsville Stars in front of fans at Joe Davis Municipal Stadium.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings as Barons starter Cameron Bayne (4-3, 4.80) retired the first ten batters. However, he ran into trouble in the fourth as the Stars put runners at first and second for Hunter Morris. Morris would put Huntsville up 3-0 with a three run shot to right, his third of the season.

The Barons were held scoreless until the eighth inning when the Barons led off the inning with three-straight hits. Seth Loman started the rally with a double, went to third on a Corey Smith single and scored on a Damaso Espino base hit. Jared Mitchell sacrificed the runners over with bunt and Erik Morrison brought home Smith with an RBI groundout closing the lead to 3-2.

Bayne allowed just one hit outside of the fourth inning before surrendering back-to-back hits to lead off the eighth. A dropped fly ball by Jared Mitchell in centerfield allowed Kentrail Davis to score from third. Brandon Kloess relieved Bayne and struck out the final two Stars hitters in order to prevent further damage. Bayne allowed four runs on six hits in 7.1 innings.

The Barons were unable to mount a rally in the ninth, falling to 22-25 on the year. The win went to Evan Anundsen (3-1, 2.55) while Bayne picked up his third loss of the season. Darren Byrd tossed a perfect ninth for his third save of the season and second in two games against the Barons.

The heart of the Barons lineup, consisting of Loman, Smith, Espino and Mitchell finished with all nine of the Barons hits on the night, going a combined 9-for-14. Mitchell finished with three hits on the night, all singles, going 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Barons will look to snap their five-game losing skid tomorrow night as RHP Nestor Molina (3-3, 4.96) takes the hill against Tyler Thornburg (5-0, 2.21). First pitch is scheduled for 6:43 PM CDT.