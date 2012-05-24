UAB Baseball opens conference tourney on Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ---- The UAB baseball team will play UCF in the first of three scheduled games at the Conference USA Championship presented by Trustmark, starting Thursday at 11 a.m. CT from Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.

The Blazers earned the seventh seed in the tournament, after finishing 9-15 in league play and 29-27 overall. The seventh overall finish for UAB placed the team in the second of two four-team pods.

UAB's pod features No. 2 seed UCF (41-14, 16-8 C-USA), No. 3 seed Tulane (37-18, 14-10) and No. 6 seed East Carolina (34-20-1, 13-10-1).

Following Thursday's action against the Knights, UAB is slated to play Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on Friday and conclude pool play vs. East Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

If the Blazers were to post the best record in pool play in their respected pod, they would advance to the C-USA Championship game on Sunday, slated for 1 p.m. CT. The championship contest will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network.

Top seeded Rice, No. 4 Southern Miss, No. 5 Memphis and No. 8 Houston make up C-USA's first pod.

Tournament Schedule

Location: Pearl, Miss. (Trustmark Park)

Video/GameTracker/Live Chat: UABsports.com

Radio: WJOX-AM 690 – David Crane (PxP)

Game 1: Thurs., 11 a.m. CT

(7) UAB: RHP Michael Busby (4-4, 4.20 ERA)

(2) UCF: LHP Eric Skoglund (5-1, 2.01 ERA)

Game 2: Fri., 11 a.m. CT

(7) UAB: TBA

(3) TLN: TBA

Game 3: Sat., 3 p.m. CT

(7) UAB: TBA

(6) ECU: TBA

UAB

>UAB is 4-8 all-time in the C-USA Tournament under head coach Brian Shoop.