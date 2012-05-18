Samford Baseball gets big win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla.—The Samford baseball team earned a 4-2 win in the first game of a three-game series at No. 24 Oklahoma Thursday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Josh Martin earned the win for Samford, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits. With the win, Martin improves to 11-1 on the season, tying the school record for wins in a single season. Martin tied the record set by Josh Ehmke, who posted an 11-2 record in 2006.

Michael Gunter pitched 3.0 innings in relief of Martin, allowing no runs on two hits. Tyler Vanderheiden pitched the final inning to pick up his first save of the season.

"We had three guys really pitch great tonight," Samford head coach Casey Dunn said. "You hate for guys to go out there and have a great outing and not give them some runs, but thankfully we gave them enough runs tonight. Josh, Michael and Vandy were all phenomenal tonight."

For Samford at the plate, Saxon Butler hit a solo home run in a 1-for-4 performance. The homer was his 12th of the season, ranking second on the team. Christiaan Durdaller also homered, going 1-for-3 at the plate. Phillip Ervin and Tyler Filliben also drove in a run each for Samford.

For Oklahoma at the plate, Max White and Caleb Bushyhead went 2-for-4 each. Cody Reine and Jack Mayfield drove in a run each for the Sooners. Jordan John (8-6) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three runs on five hits to take the loss for Oklahoma.

Samford jumped on top first with a run in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Butler hit a solo home run to left-center field to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma tied the score with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. White walked to lead off the inning. After moving to second base on a sacrifice bunt, White scored on a double by Mayfield to tie the score at 1-1.

The Bulldogs came back with a run in the top of the fifth inning. C.K. Irby led the inning off with a single through the right side of the infield. With one out in the inning, Irby moved to third base on a single by Tommy Corbin. Irby then scored when Filliben reached base on a fielder's choice for a 2-1 Samford lead.

Oklahoma tied the game again with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Garrett Carey doubled with one out in the inning. Carey later scored on sacrifice fly by Reine to make the score 2-2.

Samford took the lead again with a run in the top of the sixth inning. Brad Moss singled and went to second base on a Sooner error to start the inning. Moss then went to third base on a passed ball and later scored on a single by Ervin to give Samford a 3-2 lead.

The Bulldogs added another run in the top of the ninth inning. With two outs in the inning, Durdaller hit a solo home run to left field to make the score 4-2.

With the win, Samford improves to 35-19 on the season, setting a new school record for regular-season wins. The overall school record for wins is 37, set last season. Oklahoma falls to 33-21 with the loss.