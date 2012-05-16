Alabama beats Troy Tuesday night, 10-5

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – The Alabama baseball team had a pair of four run innings to bring in a 10-5 win over non-conference opponent Troy on Tuesday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The win puts the Crimson Tide 19-33 overall record while the Trojans drop to 24-28 for the season.

Alabama starting pitcher Taylor Guilbeau improved to 4-2 with the win tonight after tossing three innings. He allowed three hits, three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out three. Jake Hubbard came in to relieve Guilbeau and threw three innings, allowing only one hit and no earned runs.

"We had good pitching from Guilbeau in the second and third inning. I thought Hubbard was really good in the middle of the game and then Jay Shaw and Trey Pilkington finished out the back end."

Troy starter Jeremy McGowan took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season. McGowan had two innings of work, giving up six hits and three earned runs.

Alabama reached the 10-run mark for just the fourth time this season and first since scoring 11 against South Carolina on April 27. The Tide also pounded out 11 hits in the game, as seven of the nine starters had at least one hit in the game. Leading the offensive outburst for Alabama was Austen Smith as he was 2-for-3 with his third home run of the season, two RBI, and two runs.

Taylor Dugas was 2-for-4 with a walk, Jared Reaves was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI, and Brett Booth was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a pair of runs. James Tullidge extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run single in the sixth.

"I thought after the first inning that we settled in and played the game pretty good. We played pretty solid offensively; we did a good job. We had some two-out hits. Smith had a big homerun and Tullidge had the big two-out hit that extended the lead. Overall, after the first inning, it was a pretty clean game tonight."

The Trojans got on the board first, scoring three times off Guilbeau, although two of the runs were unearned. A double from Boone Shear drove in two and a single by Jakob Nixon staked the Trojans to an early 3-0 lead.

A strong showing in the second inning propelled Alabama ahead early in the game, as the Tide sent nine batters to the plate in the inning. A double to right center from Booth started the inning, before he scored the first run of the night for the Tide on a single by Dugas. Hunter Gregory then reached base on a fielder's choice, later scoring on a single from Reaves, which also brought Dugas around to third following an error by the Troy left fielder. Moore singled up the center bringing Dugas and Reaves in to make the score 4-3.

Alabama first baseman Austen Smith hit his third home run of the season, and the eighth of his career, in the bottom of the fourth. The long ball also brought in Moore, who got on base from a walk and stole second, making the score 6-3.

A stout four-run, sixth inning for Alabama helped put the game out of reach, as the Tide opened a 10-3 lead over the Trojans. With one out and the bases loaded, Cameron Carlisle walked, bringing in Reaves. Booth followed with a fielder's choice, allowing Moore to score to give the Tide an 8-3 advantage. After Booth advanced to second on a wild pitch, Tullidge delivered a two-run single with two outs, plating Booth and Smith.

Troy added single runs in the seventh and ninth innings. The Trojans got one run on UA reliever Jay Shaw in the seventh when Tyler Vaughn's single drove in Tyler Hannah. The final run of the game came off Trey Pilkington in the ninth thanks to an RBI single by Hannah.

Alabama returns to SEC action on Thursday, May 17, with game one of a three-game series against Georgia at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. CT on Friday night. UA will honor eight senior student-athletics prior to the start of Friday's game. The series wraps up on Saturday, at 1:05 p.m., with the final game of the regular season for Alabama.

Follow the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team on Facebook at Alabama-Baseball and on Twitter at @AlabamaBSB.