Top-seed Alabama opens SEC Tourney with a win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide
beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 in game four of the 2012 SEC Softball
Tournament. Rhoads Stadium set records for single session (2,691) and single
day (4,909) attendance at the SEC Softball Tournament.
Senior centerfielder Jennifer Fenton led the way for the
Tide with three hits while senior first baseman Cassie Reilly-Boccia chipped in
two with three others adding one a piece. All five of Mississippi State's hits
came from different batters. Sophomore pitcher Jackie Traina picked up the win
for the Tide, pushing her record to 32-2, while Kylie Vry took the loss for the
Bulldogs, falling to 9-8 on the season.
Alabama returns to action Friday at 4:30 p.m. CDT against
No. 4 seed Georgia while No. 2 Tennessee faces off against No. 3 Florida at
2:00 p.m. in Friday's other semifinal matchup. The tournament comes to a close
Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT with the championship game.
