Top-seed Alabama opens SEC Tourney with a win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 in game four of the 2012 SEC Softball Tournament. Rhoads Stadium set records for single session (2,691) and single day (4,909) attendance at the SEC Softball Tournament.



Senior centerfielder Jennifer Fenton led the way for the Tide with three hits while senior first baseman Cassie Reilly-Boccia chipped in two with three others adding one a piece. All five of Mississippi State's hits came from different batters. Sophomore pitcher Jackie Traina picked up the win for the Tide, pushing her record to 32-2, while Kylie Vry took the loss for the Bulldogs, falling to 9-8 on the season.



Alabama returns to action Friday at 4:30 p.m. CDT against No. 4 seed Georgia while No. 2 Tennessee faces off against No. 3 Florida at 2:00 p.m. in Friday's other semifinal matchup. The tournament comes to a close Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT with the championship game.

