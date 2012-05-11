Auburn Softball loses SEC Tourney opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tennessee Lady Vols beat the
Auburn Tigers 2-1 in game two of the 2012 SEC Softball Tournament.
Tennessee scored in the bottom of the third when sophomore
Tory Lewis crossed the plate on a single by junior Lauren Gibson. The Lady Vols
scored again in the sixth inning when senior Holly Baker hit a lead-off home
run. Auburn threatened in the seventh inning when sophomore Hilary Marvomat
sent a two-out solo shot over the left field wall to put the Tigers on the
board. The rally was short lived though as Auburn's next batter grounded out to
end the game.
Sophomore pitcher Ellen Renfroe picked up the win for the Lady Vols, pushing her record to 27-3, while senior Jenee Loree took the loss for the Tigers, falling to 11-9.
