Blake Austin of Auburn named SEC Baseball Player of the Week

AUBURN, Ala. – Blake Austin was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, April 29. The sophomore catcher hit .643 (9-for-14) with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and a team-high 10 RBI over the last week.



In the weekend series sweep of Tennessee, which helped Auburn move from ninth to sixth-place in the SEC standings, he went 7-for-11 (.636) and had a 1.091 slugging percentage. In Sunday's sweep-clinching win, he was 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBI. He is currently riding a six-game hitting streak in which he has six multi-hit games, going 14-for-20 (.700) with 11 RBI.



Defensively he threw out two of the three attempted stolen bases against him on the weekend and has now thrown out 16 base stealers on the year, which leads the SEC.



For the season he is hitting .355 with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs, driving in 19 runs.



Auburn is 25-19 overall, 10-11 SEC and heads to Georgia this weekend.