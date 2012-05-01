Blake Austin of Auburn named SEC Baseball Player of the Week

AUBURN,
Ala. – Blake
Austin was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the period
ending on Sunday, April 29. The sophomore catcher hit .643 (9-for-14) with two
doubles, a home run, three runs scored and a team-high 10 RBI over the last
week.
In
the weekend series sweep of Tennessee, which helped Auburn move from ninth to
sixth-place in the SEC standings, he went 7-for-11 (.636) and had a 1.091
slugging percentage. In Sunday's sweep-clinching win, he was 3-for-4 with a
career-high five RBI. He is currently riding a six-game hitting streak in which
he has six multi-hit games, going 14-for-20 (.700) with 11 RBI.
Defensively
he threw out two of the three attempted stolen bases against him on the weekend
and has now thrown out 16 base stealers on the year, which leads the SEC.
For
the season he is hitting .355 with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs,
driving in 19 runs.
Auburn is 25-19 overall, 10-11 SEC and heads to Georgia this weekend.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.