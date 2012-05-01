Alabama's Justin Thomas is SEC Golfer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Alabama freshman golfer Justin Thomas was named the Southeastern Conference men's Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Thomas recently took medalist honors at the SEC Championships and led both the team and the conference with a 70.63 scoring average. He is fourth in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin Performance Index and fifth in the Golfstat Cup.

Head coach Jay Seawell joined Thomas in collecting individual honors as he was named the SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Crimson Tide to a wire-to-wire, 6-stroke win at the SEC Championship for the program's third SEC title and his second Coach of the Year honor.

Thomas was also one of four Tide golfers to earn All-SEC honors as Cory Whitsett and Bobby Wyatt were named to the first team while Hunter Hamrick was named to the second team.

The Tide, currently ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek rankings, continues its season May 17-19 at the NCAA Regionals at a site to be determined.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jay Seawell, Alabama

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Justin Thomas, Alabama

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Austin Cook, Arkansas

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Justin Thomas, Alabama

ALL-SEC TEAMS

First-team All-SEC

Justin Thomas, Alabama

T.J. Vogel, Florida

Blayne Barber, Auburn

Cory Whitsett, Alabama

Bobby Wyatt, Alabama

Ethan Tracy, Arkansas

Sang Yi, LSU

Sebastian Cappelen, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

Dominic Bozzelli, Auburn

Joe David, Ole Miss

Niclas Carlsson, Auburn

Hunter Hamrick, Alabama

Will McCurdy, Auburn

Garrick Porteous, Tennessee

Tyler McCumber, Florida

Andrew Presley, LSU

Chad Ramey, Mississippi State

All-Freshman Team

Justin Thomas, Alabama

Michael Johnson, Auburn

Nicholas Reach, Georgia

Kolton Crawford, Arkansas

J.D. Tomlinson, Florida

Caleb Sturgeon, South Carolina