Alabama's Justin Thomas is SEC Golfer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Alabama freshman golfer Justin Thomas was named the Southeastern Conference men's Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, the league announced Monday.
Thomas recently took medalist honors at the SEC Championships and led both the team and the conference with a 70.63 scoring average. He is fourth in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin Performance Index and fifth in the Golfstat Cup.
Head coach Jay Seawell joined Thomas in collecting individual honors as he was named the SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Crimson Tide to a wire-to-wire, 6-stroke win at the SEC Championship for the program's third SEC title and his second Coach of the Year honor.
Thomas was also one of four Tide golfers to earn All-SEC honors as Cory Whitsett and Bobby Wyatt were named to the first team while Hunter Hamrick was named to the second team.
The Tide, currently ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek rankings, continues its season May 17-19 at the NCAA Regionals at a site to be determined.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jay Seawell, Alabama
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Justin Thomas, Alabama
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Austin Cook, Arkansas
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Justin Thomas, Alabama
ALL-SEC TEAMS
First-team All-SEC
Justin Thomas, Alabama
T.J. Vogel, Florida
Blayne Barber, Auburn
Cory Whitsett, Alabama
Bobby Wyatt, Alabama
Ethan Tracy, Arkansas
Sang Yi, LSU
Sebastian Cappelen, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC
Dominic Bozzelli, Auburn
Joe David, Ole Miss
Niclas Carlsson, Auburn
Hunter Hamrick, Alabama
Will McCurdy, Auburn
Garrick Porteous, Tennessee
Tyler McCumber, Florida
Andrew Presley, LSU
Chad Ramey, Mississippi State
All-Freshman Team
Justin Thomas, Alabama
Michael Johnson, Auburn
Nicholas Reach, Georgia
Kolton Crawford, Arkansas
J.D. Tomlinson, Florida
Caleb Sturgeon, South Carolina
