Baron start 10-game home stand on Tuesday night

Birmingham, AL — The Birmingham Barons return home for their longest home stand of the season starting Tuesday, May 1st. The action at Regions Park starts with a five-game series against the Jacksonville Suns, Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and concludes with five games against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.



Kicking off a jam-packed home stand will be the first of two 50-cent Hot Dog Nights, which will also include a special beer-tasting event for fans 21 and older. Fans will be able to taste 15 different beers and vote on their favorite. The beer with the most votes will be sold at Regions Park for the remainder of the season. Thirsty Thursday, featuring 16 oz. beverages for $1, jump starts a busy weekend with post-game fireworks on Friday and Cinco De Mayo on Saturday featuring a nacho giveaway for the first 500 fans.



On Sunday the Barons will hold their second youth clinic of the season prior to the game. On Monday fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game for Bark in the Park. The home stand concludes with 50-cent hot dogs on Tuesday and $1 beverages on Thirsty Thursday. Tuesday will also feature a pre-game autograph session from 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm.