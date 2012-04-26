April 27, 2011: A timeline of events

On April 27, 2011, an EF-4 tornado damaged or destroyed nearly 10 percent of the city of Tuscaloosa. Tornadoes in Alabama that day killed more than 250 people. (WBRC photo)

On April 27, 2011, one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in Alabama history left an unprecedented path of destruction through our state. Thousands of our citizens became heroes in the minutes, hours, days, and weeks after the storms, aiding the injured, searching for the missing, and clearing debris.

A moument placed in the city of Tuscaloosa a year after the storms describes the aftermath best:

"Called by circumstance, burdened by tragedy, yet inspired by a confident hope, the fury of Mother Nature was met by the best of humanity."



In the end, 62 tornadoes occurred in Alabama that day, killing more than 250 people.



The timeline below, created a week after the tornadoes, is our way of making sure we never forget our victims, our survivors, and our heroes.

http://tuscaloosa.myfoxal.com/news/news/aprils-fury-time-line-events/81269

(The interactive timeline is best viewed on a computer, but can be viewed on many smart phones and tablets)

