UAB Softball sweeps at Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–The UAB softball team blanked Lipscomb in a twinbill on Tuesday with scores of 4-0 and 3-0 at Draper Diamond. The Blazers improve to 32-17 overall, while the Lady Bison fall to 30-16.



The last time Lipscomb was shut out twice in a day was on April 7, 2006 at North Florida with scores of 7-0 and 2-0. The last time the Bison were shut out twice at home in the same day was on April 16, 2003 vs. Middle Tennessee.



Furthermore, the Blazer defense did not allow a Lipscomb base runner to advance to third throughout both games.



UAB returns to the diamond this weekend with a three-game series at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss. The Blazers and Golden Eagles will square off in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. CT and a single game on Sunday scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.



Game 1: UAB 4, Lipscomb 0

The Blazers outhit the Lady Bison, 5-4, in a pitcher's duel that was scoreless through six innings. It wasn't until the top of the seventh that UAB scored all of its four runs.



Mandy Lowman smacked a leadoff line drive to center for a base hit and moved to second on a walk drawn by Kristen McGrath. Lauren Webster advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt and Megan McGrath walked to load the bases for pinch hitter Issa Brown.



Brown stepped to the plate and took a 0-1 Whitney Kiihnl offering over the right field fence for a grand slam and her first collegiate home run.



Amber Torres (9-3) earned the win. She pitched her sixth complete game of the season and fifth shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.



Kiihnl (21-10) also put in a complete-game effort with four earned runs on five hits. She walked three batters and struck out four.



Game 2: UAB 3, Lipscomb 0

UAB wasted little time in the second game, putting two runs on the board in the first frame. Two passed balls and a throwing error by Lipscomb catcher Mollie Mitchell allowed Catherine Crawford and Kayla Orr to score.



Crawford reached base on a single to left and K. Orr drew a free pass to first. Each runner moved up a base on a passed ball, and advanced again on a Lowman ground out. A passed ball allowed Crawford to score, and a throwing error by the catcher allowed K. Orr to score on the same play.



In their next at bat, the Blazers strung together three singles with one out to load the bases. UAB was unable to capitalize, however, as Lipscomb starter Ashley Anderson fanned Crawford and forced K. Orr to ground out, escaping the inning.



The Blazers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. With one out, K. Orr doubled to left. K. McGrath sent one whizzing to right field to score K. Orr and give UAB its final 3-0 advantage.



Streetman (10-7) scattered just three hits in the win. She pitched her sixth complete game of the season and third shutout.



Anderson (9-6) was tagged with the loss. She allowed three runs – one earned – on 10 hits.