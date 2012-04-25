Auburn Baseball shuts out Troy, 7-0

TROY, Ala. – Ryan Tella and Creede Simpson each doubled and homered for Auburn while Trey Cochran-Gill, Derek Varnadore and Justin Bryant combined on a four-hitter as Auburn picked up a 7-0 win over Troy on Tuesday night at Riddle-Pace field to sweep the season series. The win upped Auburn's record to 22-19 while Troy fell to 17-23.



"This was a good win for us. We know we are capable of playing this type of baseball," Auburn Head Coach John Pawlowski said. "Trey was good tonight. He had nine ground balls and got into the bottom half of the zone"



Cochran-Gill, making his third career start, scattered three hits through five innings to move to 4-1 on the year. Twice the freshman was aided by double plays, the first an inning-ender in the first and the second in the fifth. He ended the evening issuing two walks and striking out two.



Derek Varnadore followed Cochran-Gill with three innings of shutout ball, allowing a walk and nothing else. The only base runner he allowed, the second hitter in the eighth, was erased on Auburn's third defensive double play of the night.



Simpson started the scoring off with a home run down the line in left for a 1-0 lead in the first. The home run was his second of the year and his second in as many games.



Auburn took a 4-0 lead in the fourth as Jay Gonzalez reached on an error, Blake Austin singled and Zach Alvord doubled in a run for the first run of the inning. A Mitchell Self sac fly scored Austin before Tella doubled in Alvord to complete the scoring in the inning.



Auburn increased the lead to 6-0 in the seventh as Tella homered to dead center to start the inning and then Simpson doubled and scored on a Bobby Andrews foul sacrifice fly out.



A Garrett Cooper RBI groundout extended the lead to 7-0 in the eighth.



The shutout was the third of the season for Auburn and the first suffered by Troy at home since April 2009.



Auburn returns home for a three-game set this weekend against Tennessee. The series starts at 6pm on Friday at Plainsman Park.