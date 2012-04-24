Barons beat Mississippi Monday night, 7-2

Cameron Bayne scattered six hits over 6.0 innings and Seth Loman fished with a three-hit night as the Barons snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating the Mississippi Braves 7-2 in front of 1,554 fans at Regions Park.



The Barons took a 3-0 lead in the second against Braves starter David Hale (2-2, 5.75). The first four Barons reached on singles, scoring a run on a Jose Martinez knock to left. The last two runs were self-inflicted by Hale who threw a wild pitch and walked Tyler Saladino, giving the Barons a 3-0 lead.



With the score 3-1 in the sixth, the Barons would tack on four more to put the game away. Seth Loman started the scoring with one of his three hits on the night, a double to centerfield scoring Corey Smith. Kenny Williams Jr. and Jared Mitchell followed with run scoring singles to make it 7-1.



Barons starter Cameron Bayne (2-0, 2.61) picked up his second win of the season, allowing a run on six hits in 6.0 innings while striking out four. Bayne now leads all Barons starters in ERA.



Loman finished the night 3-for-4 with two doubles while Saladino went 1-for-4 with a game-high three RBI.



With the win, the Barons improve to 9-10 on the year while the Braves fall to 7-12. The Barons will look to win the series tomorrow night as Matt Zaleski (0-1, 3.60) takes the hill against Chris Masters (0-1, 4.40). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.