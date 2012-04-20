Bama's Jackie Traina sees her 28-game win streak come to an end

ATHENS, Ga. – The second ranked Alabama softball team could not overcome a seven run deficit, as its late comeback bid fell short in a 7-4 loss to No. 13 Georgia on Thursday night at Jack Turner Stadium. Alabama falls to 40-4 overall and 17-3 in the Southeastern Conference, while Georgia improves to 35-10 overall and 13-7 SEC play.



Jackie Traina suffered her first loss of the year, dropping to 26-1. The loss snaps a school-record 28 game-winning streak for the sophomore. Traina gave up seven runs, five of them earned, on six hits in six innings of work. She struck out seven Bulldogs.



Alabama had eight hits in the game, while Georgia had six, but the Bulldogs were able to do the damage in the early innings, scoring all seven of their runs in the first two frames.



After falling behind, 7-0, Traina tried to help her own cause in the fifth inning, when she led off with her seventh home run of the season, a moon-shot to centerfield to cut the Georgia lead to 7-1. Senior Kendall Dawson was able to keep the momentum going with a one out single and advanced to second on a single by Braud.



After senior Cassie Reilly-Boccia loaded the bases with a walk, sophomore Kaila Hunt hit a two run single to cut into the lead. Senior Amanda Locke followed up with a single to knock in another run and bring the score to 7-4.



The Crimson Tide tried to mount one last rally in the top of the seventh. Reilly-Boccia hit a one-out single, but the Tide could not sustain the rally.



Traina's last defeat came last May in the SEC Tournament semifinals, a 4-2 loss, also to Georgia. Braud led the Tide with two hits and a stolen base. Reilly-Boccia went 1-for-2 with two walks.



Alabama will return the Jack Turner Stadium for game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.