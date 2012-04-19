Samford Baseball beat UAB, 11-0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—The Samford baseball team plated 11 runs on just six hits in shutting out cross-town rival UAB, 11-0, Wednesday evening at Joe Lee Griffin Field.



"It was a good night for us," Samford head coach Casey Dunn said. "Obviously, they helped us out, but the encouraging thing was we did take our walks and our hit by pitches, but when they threw us strikes, we got some big hits. We had some big hits, and some big two-strike and two-out hits."



Samford batters drew seven walks from the UAB pitchers in the game. UAB's pitchers also hit Samford batters on four different occasions.



Samford was led at the plate by senior catcher Brad Moss, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. With the performance, Moss has now reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.



"I was just looking for my pitch and stayed patient," Moss said. "Both times I had two strikes, so I got to see some pitches, which was good. I like to be patient and get my pitch, and both times I was able to do that."



Designated hitter C.K. Irby went 2-for-4 at the plate for Samford. Center fielder Phillip Ervin hit his seventh home run of the season and drove in three runs in a 1-for-3 performance for the Bulldogs.



Gil Walker (1-1) earned the win on the mound for Samford. Walker pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing four hits, striking out two batters and allowing one walk. Taylor Hammond, Tyler Vanderheiden, Lex Rutledge and Charles Terry also saw time on the mound for Samford.



UAB was led at the plate by Harry Clark, going 3-for-4. Patrick Palmeiro and Keith DePew also had one hit each for the Blazers. Alex Luna (1-1) pitched 3.0 innings, giving up five runs on one hit to take the loss for UAB.



The game was scoreless for the first three innings until Samford broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth inning.



In the third inning, with one out, Christiaan Durdaller was hit by a pitch. Austin Allison then walked, moving Durdaller to second base. Durdaller then moved to third base and Allison to second base on a wild pitch. Durdaller then scored the game's first run on a ground out by Zeth Stone. After Moss was hit by a pitch, Ervin hit a three-run homer to left-center field to give Samford a 4-0 lead.



For Samford in the fourth inning, Brandon Miller walked to lead off the inning and then moved to second base on a single by Irby. Tommy Corbin then doubled to right-center field to drive in Miller for the first run of the inning. After Durdaller drew a walk, Irby scored from third base on a wild pitch for a six-run Samford lead. With one out in the inning, Stone grounded out to second base to drive in Corbin. The final run of the inning scored when Moss singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Durdaller to make the score 8-0.



The Bulldogs added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 10-0. With one out in the inning, Durdaller was hit by a pitch and Allison walked. Durdaller then advanced to third base and Allison was retired at second base when Stone reached base on a fielder's choice. Moss then doubled to left-center field to drive in Durdaller and Stone for a 10-run Samford lead.



Samford plated one final run in the seventh inning. Miller walked to lead off the inning and then advanced to third base on a double by Irby. After Corbin was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Durdaller hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive home Miller to make the score 11-0.



The win was Samford's fifth-straight over the Blazers. For the season, Samford improves to 22-15. UAB drops to 21-17 with the loss.



Wednesday night's game was Samford's Strike Out Breast Cancer Night. Samford baseball, along with Bancorp South and ZTA sorority raised money for the ZTA Foundation for breast cancer research. The Samford players wore special hats with a pink SU on them, and special jerseys with pink sleeves. The jerseys were sold at the game, and overall, an estimated $1,700 was raised for the cause.



Samford will return to action on Friday when the Bulldogs play host to Western Carolina in the first game of a three-game Southern Conference series at Joe Lee Griffin Field. The teams will play Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.