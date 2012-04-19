Alabama Baseball splits with Miss Valley

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama baseball team dropped game two of its doubleheader versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by a score of 8-3 on Wednesday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. With the loss, the Crimson Tide falls to 14-24 on the season after splitting the doubleheader versus MVSU, having won the first game, 8-0. The Delta Devils improve to 9-29.



"I thought that in the first game we had a really good start from Case Nixon, we got good pitching out of the bullpen with Ian Gardeck and Jay Shaw, and had a good clean game as well," UA head coach Mitch Gaspard said. "As for game two, I give a lot of credit to Mississippi Valley State, they outplayed us in every way possible."



The Tide mustered just three runs on four hits after totaling eight runs on 13 hits in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. Freshman pitcher Cary Baxter (0-2), making his first career start for Alabama, took the loss allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two and walking three in 3.0 innings pitched. David Lostra (3-7) earned the victory for the Delta Devils, allowing just one run on two hits in 6.0 innings pitched.



"They swung the bats really well and we were sloppy defensively and didn't play well," Gaspard said. "But that takes nothing away from them. They had a very good win. Up and down there wasn't a lot of offense and there was some poor pitching here and there."



Alabama scored the game's first run as designated hitter Cameron Carlisle was able to scurry home from third base on a MVSU wild pitch to make the score 1-0. Carlisle walked to open the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a passed ball and then home on a wild pitch.



The Delta Devils responded by plating a run in the third and then another in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, before exploding for six runs in the fifth. MVSU sent seven batters to the plate, taking advantage of a bases-loaded, no-out error by the Tide to plate the first run of the inning before scoring five more on a single and a pair of fielder's choice to run the score to 8-1. The six-run, sixth allowed the Delta Devils to earn their first win in 17 tries versus the Crimson Tide.



Alabama threatened in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases to start the inning, but were only able to muster two runs. A sacrifice fly by Taylor Dugas scored the first run of the inning before a bases-loaded walk by Jared Reaves plated the second run. From there, though, Ben Moore struck out swinging and Carlisle popped up to second to end the game.



Alabama will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a three-game Southeastern Conference series set to begin Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.



