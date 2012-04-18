Man killed in head-on collision in Helena

Helena police say an adult male was killed in a head-on collision on Shelby County 52 West Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Helena police and EMS responded to the scene of the wreck between a Camaro and a Denali near Shelby County 13 and the Cahaba River. After arriving, Helena EMS called for a Lifesaver helicopter and ambulances.

The adult male driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Carl Glenn Allen, age 44, of Bessemer. A toddler that was riding in the Camaro was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Denali was also taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Denali, also a toddler, was released to relatives at the scene of the accident.

This is the second head-on collision on Shelby County 52 in two days. A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday afternoon, injuring two adults.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

