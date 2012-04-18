Georgia State Softball shocks #2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The second ranked Alabama softball team dropped its first nonconference game of the season as it fell to Georgia State, 5-1, Tuesday night at Rhoads Stadium. After the day the Crimson Tide moves to 40-3 while the Panthers improve to 32-12.



After taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, Georgia State answered with five runs, three of which were unearned in the fifth inning to secure a lead it wouldn't relinquish.



Alabama opened the scoring on an unearned run. Junior Kayla Braud recorded an infield single which enabled Jackey Branham to score on a bobble by the third baseman. Branham started the inning with a walk and after moving over on a sac-bunt by Kendall Dawson, Braud forced the issue with the bunt single.



But the Panthers would record five runs on three hits and an error in the five-run fifth. Callie Alford had the big hit, a two-run single to right to give GSU the lead for good.



Georgia State outhit Alabama, 6-4. Senior Jennifer Fenton paced the Tide with a team-high two hits and a walk.



The nonconference home loss was the first for Alabama since it fell to No. 7 Michigan at the Easton Challenge on March 6, 2010. It was the first nonconference home loss to an unranked opponent since Ohio State downed UA at the Crimson Classic on March 3, 2006.



Alabama will head to Athens for a crucial three game Southeastern Conference series against Georgia. The first game is scheduled for Thursday, April 19, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. CT.

