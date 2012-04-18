JSU baseball loses to Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – Andy Chriscaden had a pair of hits and hit a two-run home run to lead Kennesaw State to a 5-3 win over Jacksonville State on Tuesday evening.



Colton Cross (3-1) picked up the win after pitching the final three innings in relief. JSU's Cody Ponder (0-3) got stuck with the loss after giving up a pair of runs after recording just one out in the eighth inning.



Jacksonville State (14-21) got on the scoreboard first after Sam Eberle scored on a bases loaded walk to take a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.



The Gamecocks added a run in the seventh inning when Kyle Bluestein scored on a Michael Bishop sacrifice fly to push the lead to 2-0.



Kennesaw State (23-16) battled back in the eighth inning after Chriscaden hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2. The Owls took the lead after Ethan Herron had a RBI single to left field and Jordan Craft drove in another run with a single through the left side to make the score 4-2. KSU added an insurance run after Peyton Hart had a RBI single to right field.



Ben Waldrip led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to 5-3, but the Gamecocks could get no closer. It was the ninth home run of the season for Waldrip.



Eberle led the Gamecocks with a pair of hits and has now reached base in 22 straight games, while Bluestein has reached in 19 straight.



Jacksonville State returns to action with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against Murray State, with Friday's game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Rudy Abbott Field.