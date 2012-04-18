Alabama/Mississippi Valley baseball game rained out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Due to impending weather in the Tuscaloosa area, Tuesday's baseball game between Alabama and Mississippi Valley State has been postponed. The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.



Alabama and MVSU were already scheduled to play a single game on Wednesday, and will now play a pair of seven-inning contests beginning at 2:05 p.m. CT, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.



Tickets for both the Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18 game will be accepted for admittance into Wednesday's doubleheader.



